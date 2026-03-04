Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Lebanese state media says Israeli troops entered Khiam

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 14:38
    Lebanese state media says Israeli troops entered Khiam

    Lebanese state media say that the Israeli army entered the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, about six kilometres (3.7 miles) from the Lebanon-Israel border, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "The town of Khiam is witnessing continuous artillery shelling, while the Israeli enemy army penetrated into the town," state media say.

    A Lebanese military source told AFP yesterday that Israel had launched a ground incursion into a border area in southern Lebanon, in parallel with its campaign of airstrikes.

    The IDF said that its decision to deploy troops deeper into southern Lebanon was "part of an enhanced forward defense posture" amid attacks by the Hezbollah terror group.

    Lebanon Israel Hezbollah
    İsrail ordusu Livanın cənubuna girib
    СМИ: Израильская армия вошла в город Эль-Хиам на юге Ливана

