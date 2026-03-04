Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with US

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 14:51
    Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with US

    Iran does not intend to engage in negotiations with the United States, a senior aide to the country's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber, Report informs via IRIB News.

    Mokhber stressed that Tehran does not trust Washington.

    He added that military operations could continue as long as necessary, drawing a comparison with the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq in the 1980s.

    Məhəmməd Muxbir: İranın ABŞ ilə danışıqlar aparmaq niyyəti yoxdur

