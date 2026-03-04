Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with US
- 04 March, 2026
Iran does not intend to engage in negotiations with the United States, a senior aide to the country's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber, Report informs via IRIB News.
Mokhber stressed that Tehran does not trust Washington.
He added that military operations could continue as long as necessary, drawing a comparison with the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq in the 1980s.
