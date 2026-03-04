Türkiye denies claims it would target UAE if Iran is attacked

Social media claims that every location in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would become a legitimate target for Türkiye if the UAE attacked Iran do not reflect the truth, Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications wrote on X, Report informs.

"Claims circulating on certain social media accounts alleging that 'if the United Arab Emirates were to attack Iran, all locations in the UAE would become a legitimate target for Türkiye' are not true.

No statement or assessment to this effect has been made by the official institutions of the Republic of Türkiye.

Türkiye advocates a stance and policy that support the preservation of peace and stability based on diplomacy, dialogue, and international law, rather than the escalation of regional tensions.

The public is kindly requested to rely only on official statements," reads the post.