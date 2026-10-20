Azerbaijan to establish Garabagh National Park in its liberated territories
Domestic policy
- 20 October, 2026
- 16:59
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Garabagh National Park is set to be established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding order to create the national park.
Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə Qarabağ Milli Parkı yaradılır - Sərəncam
В Азербайджане создадут Карабахский национальный парк площадью более 88 тыс. гектаров
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