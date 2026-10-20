Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan to establish Garabagh National Park in its liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 16:59
    Azerbaijan to establish Garabagh National Park in its liberated territories

    Garabagh National Park is set to be established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding order to create the national park.

    Ilham Aliyev Garabagh National Park order Azerbaijan's liberated territories
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