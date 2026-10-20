German manufacturers of food-processing equipment to hold talks with Azerbaijani businesses in Baku

A German-Azerbaijani Business Conference aimed at strengthening partnership in the field of food industry equipment and packaging technologies will be held in Baku on October 27, Report informs referring to the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

The program includes a plenary session, as well as a series of individual B2B meetings between business representatives of both countries.

The visit of the German delegation will take place within the Market Entry Program for German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), implemented on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany. The project is coordinated by COMMIT Project Partners GmbH jointly with AHK Azerbaijan and the German Eastern Business Association (Eastern Committee of German Economy).

The delegation includes leading German manufacturers and technology enterprises, among which are Bühler GmbH, Elea Technology GmbH, HAVER & BOECKER OHG, KRONEN GmbH, Langguth GmbH, Peter Binder GmbH, Plattenhardt + Wirth GmbH and SOMIC Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG.

According to the organizers, against the backdrop of active modernization of Azerbaijan's agro-industrial sector and food industry, the country's market offers significant prospects for foreign suppliers of high-tech equipment. The delegation's goal is to establish direct ties with Azerbaijani manufacturers, investors, and distributors, demonstrate innovative solutions, and discuss opportunities for joint projects.

During the conference, participants will familiarize themselves with advanced German developments in food processing, packaging systems, industrial automation, and modern production infrastructure. The format of individual B2B negotiations will enable Azerbaijani companies to present their own initiatives, outline technological requirements, and explore prospects for direct cooperation.