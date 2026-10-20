13 killed, 34 injured in tourist bus crash in Egypt
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- 20 October, 2026
- 16:50
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At least 13 people were killed and 34 others injured after a truck collided with a tourist bus in Egypt.
According to Report, citing local media, the injured were taken to a hospital in Giza.
They are receiving medical treatment.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
Misirdə yol qəzasında 13 nəfər ölüb, 34 nəfər yaralanıb
В Египте грузовик врезался в туристический автобус: 13 погибших, более 30 раненых
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