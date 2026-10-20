Azerbaijan, DFC discuss AI data centers and digital infrastructure
ICT
- 20 October, 2026
- 17:05
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Azerbaijan and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) have discussed opportunities for cooperation in establishing artificial intelligence data centers in the country, developing digital infrastructure, and advancing transport and logistics projects.
According to Report, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said this in a post on X.
The discussions took place during Nabiyev's meeting with DFC Chief Policy Officer Caroline Vick.
Nabiyev said the sides also exchanged views on the development of the Middle Corridor, strengthening resilient supply chains and prospects for financing joint investment projects.
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