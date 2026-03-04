Azerbaijan can export saffron to US, Europe and Arab countries

The Azexport portal of the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms held a business meeting with one of the country's saffron product manufacturers, Report informs.

The meeting aims to establish joint cooperation in the direction of bringing saffron produced in Azerbaijan and various purpose products derived from it to the markets of CIS, European and Arab countries.

During the meeting, discussions were held around the unique quality indicators of Absheron saffron within the framework of steps taken towards promoting the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand worldwide. It was noted that Absheron saffron, grown in fertile soils rich in iodine and with a maritime climate, has the potential to compete in the highest premium segment in global markets.

Within the framework of cooperation, it is envisaged to expand the export geography of the company's raw saffron, as well as saffron honey, various types of fruit and flower jams, cosmetic products (cream, soap, flower bath, etc.) and other products through the capabilities of Azexport. At the meeting, an agreement was reached on joint activities regarding the adaptation of products to the requirements of target markets, the organization of international sales on global e-commerce platforms, and the establishment of a logistics chain.