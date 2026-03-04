Brent crude oil prices reach nearly $83

Oil prices continued to rise on Wednesday amid the escalation of the Middle East conflict, but their pace slowed after US President Donald Trump promised to ensure unimpeded energy supplies to the world, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of May Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures Exchange was $82.66 per barrel, up $1.26 (1.55%) from the previous close.

WTI crude oil futures for April on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading rose $0.95 (1.27%) to $75.51 per barrel.

Since the start of this week, Brent has gained 12%, while WTI has gained 11%.