Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Brent crude oil prices reach nearly $83

    Energy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 10:14
    Brent crude oil prices reach nearly $83

    Oil prices continued to rise on Wednesday amid the escalation of the Middle East conflict, but their pace slowed after US President Donald Trump promised to ensure unimpeded energy supplies to the world, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of May Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures Exchange was $82.66 per barrel, up $1.26 (1.55%) from the previous close.

    WTI crude oil futures for April on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading rose $0.95 (1.27%) to $75.51 per barrel.

    Since the start of this week, Brent has gained 12%, while WTI has gained 11%.

    Brent crude WTI futures oil prices
    Цены на нефть марки Brent достигли почти $83 за баррель

    Latest News

    10:27

    Russian-flagged sanctioned LNG tanker on fire in Mediterranean

    Other countries
    10:21

    Azerbaijan can export saffron to US, Europe and Arab countries

    Business
    10:19

    World Gold Council predicts increased demand for gold from global central banks

    Finance
    10:14

    Brent crude oil prices reach nearly $83

    Energy
    10:04

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $86

    Energy
    10:03

    Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan resumes consular services

    Foreign policy
    09:57

    Venezuela's PDVSA signs contract to export crude oil to US

    Energy
    09:50

    New Colombian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:42

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed