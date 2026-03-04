Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $86

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    • 04 March, 2026
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $6.56, or 8.2%, to $86.16 per barrel, Report informs.

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $84.87 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $6.14 or 8%, amounting to $82.93.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

