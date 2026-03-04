Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $86
Energy
- 04 March, 2026
- 10:04
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $6.56, or 8.2%, to $86.16 per barrel, Report informs.
May futures for Brent crude were traded at $84.87 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $6.14 or 8%, amounting to $82.93.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
10:21
Azerbaijan can export saffron to US, Europe and Arab countriesBusiness
10:19
World Gold Council predicts increased demand for gold from global central banksFinance
10:14
Brent crude oil prices reach nearly $83Energy
10:04
Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $86Energy
10:03
Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan resumes consular servicesForeign policy
09:57
Venezuela's PDVSA signs contract to export crude oil to USEnergy
09:50
New Colombian ambassador arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:42
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.03.2026)Finance
09:34