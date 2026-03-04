Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan resumes consular services

    Foreign policy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 10:03
    Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan resumes consular services

    The Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan has resumed the provision of consular services, according to Report.

    The embassy suspended consular services on March 2 and March 3.

    Yaponiyanın Azərbaycandakı səfirliyi konsulluq xidmətlərinin göstərilməsini bərpa edib
    Посольство Японии в Азербайджане восстановило оказание консульских услуг

