Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan resumes consular services
Foreign policy
- 04 March, 2026
- 10:03
The Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan has resumed the provision of consular services, according to Report.
The embassy suspended consular services on March 2 and March 3.
