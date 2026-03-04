Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Venezuela's PDVSA signs contract to export crude oil to US

    Energy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 09:57
    Venezuela's PDVSA signs contract to export crude oil to US

    Venezuelan state oil and gas company PDVSA has signed contracts for oil supplies to the United States, the company said in a statement, Report informs.

    It did not disclose other details, noting that the contracts are intended to help stabilize the global oil market.

    PDVSA also once again called for the lifting of US sanctions against Venezuela.

    In mid-December 2025, US President Donald Trump ordered a "full and total blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to or from Venezuela.

    Venezuela PDVSA United States oil supplies
    Venesuelanın dövlət neft şirkəti ABŞ ilə neft tədarükü razılaşmalarına nail olub
    Венесуэльская PDVSA заключила контракты с нефтетрейдерами из США

    Latest News

    10:27

    Russian-flagged sanctioned LNG tanker on fire in Mediterranean

    Other countries
    10:21

    Azerbaijan can export saffron to US, Europe and Arab countries

    Business
    10:19

    World Gold Council predicts increased demand for gold from global central banks

    Finance
    10:14

    Brent crude oil prices reach nearly $83

    Energy
    10:04

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $86

    Energy
    10:03

    Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan resumes consular services

    Foreign policy
    09:57

    Venezuela's PDVSA signs contract to export crude oil to US

    Energy
    09:50

    New Colombian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:42

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed