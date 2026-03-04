Venezuelan state oil and gas company PDVSA has signed contracts for oil supplies to the United States, the company said in a statement, Report informs.

It did not disclose other details, noting that the contracts are intended to help stabilize the global oil market.

PDVSA also once again called for the lifting of US sanctions against Venezuela.

In mid-December 2025, US President Donald Trump ordered a "full and total blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to or from Venezuela.