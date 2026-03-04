Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    US State Department authorizes non-emergency government employees to leave Saudi Arabia

    • 04 March, 2026
    • 09:22
    The US State Department has authorized non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to security threats, Report informs referring to the US diplomatic mission's website.

    "On March 3, 2026, the Department of State authorized non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks," reads the statement.

    "Following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights. The US government has limited ability to offer emergency services to US citizens in Saudi Arabia due to the safety risks."

    Airstrikes on Iran Saudi Arabia United States
    ABŞ Dövlət Departamenti ikinci dərəcəli məmurlara Səudiyyə Ərəbistanını tərk etməyə icazə verib
    Госдеп США разрешил второстепенным госслужащим покинуть Саудовскую Аравию

