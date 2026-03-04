US State Department authorizes non-emergency government employees to leave Saudi Arabia
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 09:22
The US State Department has authorized non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to security threats, Report informs referring to the US diplomatic mission's website.
"On March 3, 2026, the Department of State authorized non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks," reads the statement.
"Following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights. The US government has limited ability to offer emergency services to US citizens in Saudi Arabia due to the safety risks."
Latest News
10:27
Russian-flagged sanctioned LNG tanker on fire in MediterraneanOther countries
10:21
Azerbaijan can export saffron to US, Europe and Arab countriesBusiness
10:19
World Gold Council predicts increased demand for gold from global central banksFinance
10:14
Brent crude oil prices reach nearly $83Energy
10:04
Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $86Energy
10:03
Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan resumes consular servicesForeign policy
09:57
Venezuela's PDVSA signs contract to export crude oil to USEnergy
09:50
New Colombian ambassador arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:42