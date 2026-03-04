New Colombian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan

The new Ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan, Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, has arrived in Baku, according to Report.

"The arrival of Ambassador Munar Jaramillo marks a new stage in strengthening political, economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between the two countries, as well as in promoting initiatives aimed at expanding exchanges in investment, education, tourism, and cultural diplomacy," the Columbian embassy said, adding that the new ambassador will continue working to deepen political dialogue, strengthen institutional ties, and identify new opportunities for cooperation that will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial relations between Colombia and Azerbaijan.