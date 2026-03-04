Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    New Colombian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 09:50
    New Colombian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan

    The new Ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan, Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, has arrived in Baku, according to Report.

    "The arrival of Ambassador Munar Jaramillo marks a new stage in strengthening political, economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between the two countries, as well as in promoting initiatives aimed at expanding exchanges in investment, education, tourism, and cultural diplomacy," the Columbian embassy said, adding that the new ambassador will continue working to deepen political dialogue, strengthen institutional ties, and identify new opportunities for cooperation that will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial relations between Colombia and Azerbaijan.

    Kolumbiyanın yeni səfiri Azərbaycana gəlib
    Новый посол Колумбии прибыла в Азербайджан

