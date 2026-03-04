Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 09:42
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    82.62

    3.00

    21.77

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    75.40

    2.80

    17.98

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,178.10

    - 208.10

    837.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,501.27

    - 403.51

    437.98

    S&P 500

    6,816.63

    - 64.99

    - 28.87

    Nasdaq

    22,516.69

    - 232.17

    - 725.30

    Nikkei

    54,349.54

    - 2 210.52

    4,010.06

    Dax

    23,790.65

    - 847.35

    - 699.76

    FTSE 100

    10,484.13

    - 295.98

    552.75

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,103.84

    - 290.48

    - 45.66

    Shanghai Composite

    4,123.29

    - 61.33

    154.45

    Bist 100

    12,933.40

    - 413.03

    1,671.88

    RTS

    1,146.74

    - 10.77

    32.61

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1600

    - 0.0085

    - 0.0145

    USD/GBP

    1.3325

    - 0.0065

    - 0.0148

    JPY/USD

    157.2500

    - 0.1200

    0.8000

    RUB/USD

    77.6041

    0.1278

    - 1.1459

    TRY/USD

    43.9873

    0.0163

    1.0311

    CNY/USD

    6.9200

    0.0352

    - 0.0690
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (04.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (04.03.2026)

