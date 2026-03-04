Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.03.2026)
Finance
- 04 March, 2026
- 09:42
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
82.62
|
3.00
|
21.77
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
75.40
|
2.80
|
17.98
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,178.10
|
- 208.10
|
837.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,501.27
|
- 403.51
|
437.98
|
S&P 500
|
6,816.63
|
- 64.99
|
- 28.87
|
Nasdaq
|
22,516.69
|
- 232.17
|
- 725.30
|
Nikkei
|
54,349.54
|
- 2 210.52
|
4,010.06
|
Dax
|
23,790.65
|
- 847.35
|
- 699.76
|
FTSE 100
|
10,484.13
|
- 295.98
|
552.75
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,103.84
|
- 290.48
|
- 45.66
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,123.29
|
- 61.33
|
154.45
|
Bist 100
|
12,933.40
|
- 413.03
|
1,671.88
|
RTS
|
1,146.74
|
- 10.77
|
32.61
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1600
|
- 0.0085
|
- 0.0145
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3325
|
- 0.0065
|
- 0.0148
|
JPY/USD
|
157.2500
|
- 0.1200
|
0.8000
|
RUB/USD
|
77.6041
|
0.1278
|
- 1.1459
|
TRY/USD
|
43.9873
|
0.0163
|
1.0311
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9200
|
0.0352
|
- 0.0690
