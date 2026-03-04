Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Vučić: If Strait of Hormuz is not opened, oil prices will destroy us all'

    • 04 March, 2026
    • 09:21
    Uncontrolled rise in oil prices will not be allowed, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Report informs.

    He noted that due to the tensions in Iran, an uncontrolled rise in fuel prices cannot be allowed, and therefore measures will be taken regarding the situation:

    "My approach is to establish subsidy mechanisms over the coming month, because we cannot allow prices to rise uncontrollably. Gas prices have gone up, there is no more gas, Qatar has turned off the tap."

    According to the Serbian president, the current tensions could seriously affect oil and gas prices. He added that he would discuss the issue with the ministers of finance and energy:

    "We are entering a very complex phase. If this continues, it will literally become hell for everyone in Europe. If the Strait of Hormuz is not opened, oil prices will destroy us all."

    A. Vučić concluded by emphasizing that fortunately Serbia has large fuel reserves.

