Drone attacks CIA residency on US embassy grounds in Riyadh

A CIA facility on the grounds of the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia came under a drone attack, The Washington Post (WP) noted, citing sources, Report informs.

According to the newspaper, "a suspected Iranian drone attack hit the CIA's station at the US Embassy" in Riyadh. In the news outlet's view, this may be seen as "a symbolic victory for the Islamic Republic."

The publication stressed that no CIA employees were injured.

On Tuesday, the WP noted, citing a warning circulated among State Department employees that part of the roof of one of the US Embassy buildings in Saudi Arabia had collapsed as a result of a drone strike. The publication asserted that the attack was carried out by Iran on Monday. The State Department said that the embassy's operations had been suspended.