Pentagon chief announces start of counter-terrorism operation in Syria

The United States has begun a counter-terrorism operation in Syria targeting fighters from the Islamic State group, the US defence secretary has said.

According to Report, Pete Hegseth said the operation was launched in response to an attack on American troops in the city of Palmyra on 13 December.

Speaking to reporters, he said the operation, named Hawkeye Strike, was aimed at destroying Islamic State militants, their infrastructure and weapons depots.

"This is not the start of a new war, but a declaration of retribution," Mr Hegseth said.

He added that US troops had already killed a number of militants and would continue operations. "Today we tracked down and killed our enemies - many of them. And we will continue," he said.