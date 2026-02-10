Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Torrential rain in Colombia kills 22, thousands displaced

    • 10 February, 2026
    • 20:47
    Torrential rain in Colombia kills 22, thousands displaced

    Twenty-two people have died as a rare spell of torrential rain in Colombia left thousands of families displaced, authorities said, Report informs via AFP.

    Colombian officials confirmed Monday that 14 of the fatalities came in the departments of Cordoba and Sucre, with at least 9,000 homes affected.

    Residents have been trying to salvage their belongings in waist-deep water and muck using motorboats and makeshift vessels.

    "We"ve lost everything, all our belongings, all our appliances. And we are very worried because we don"t know what will happen," Enid Gomez, who lives in Cordoba's capital Monteria, told AFP.

    A cold front rushing in from the north of the Americas to the Caribbean coast of Colombia increased rainfall last month by 64 percent compared to the historical average, the national weather agency Ideam said.

