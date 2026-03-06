Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Italian Embassy in Iran to operate from Baku

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 10:27
    Italian Embassy in Iran to operate from Baku

    Italy has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran, and the diplomatic mission will continue to operate from Baku, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, Report informs.

    According to him, approximately 50 embassy employees have already crossed the Azerbaijani border.

    "For security reasons, we have closed the Italian embassy in Tehran. A group of approximately 50 Italians, led by our ambassador to Iran, has already crossed the border into Azerbaijan. We will continue to maintain diplomatic relations with Tehran to protect the Italians remaining in Iran and our national interests. The embassy will continue to operate from Baku," Tajani emphasized.

    Earlier, Report's correspondent noted that eight Italian diplomats, including the head of the Italian diplomatic mission in Tehran, Paola Amadei, were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    İtaliyanın İrandakı səfirliyi Bakıdan fəaliyyət göstərəcək
    Посольство Италии в Иране будет работать из Баку

