Azerbaijan, China discuss expanding air connectivity

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Azerbaijan and China have discussed the possibility of China Eastern Airlines launching flights to Azerbaijan, expanding air connectivity between the two countries and increasing mutual tourist flows.

According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the discussions took place today in Shanghai during a meeting between Agency Chairman Fuad Naghiyev and China Eastern Airlines Chairman Wang Zhiqing.

The meeting was also attended by Heydar Aliyev International Airport Director Teymur Hasanov, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) Florian Sengstschmid and Deputy CEO Rashad Aliyev.

Speaking at the meeting, Fuad Naghiyev emphasized that the comprehensive strategic partnership and high-level relations between Azerbaijan and China provide a favorable foundation for developing tourism cooperation.

Noting that China is one of Azerbaijan's priority tourism markets, he provided information about promotional activities carried out in the country, cooperation with leading travel platforms and the ATB's office in Beijing.

Naghiyev stated that the State Tourism Agency was ready to support the airline in launching flights to Azerbaijan. In this regard, the parties discussed subsidy mechanisms envisaged under the state program for tourism development, airport incentives and opportunities for joint marketing initiatives.

Wang Zhiqing, in turn, noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan provides a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation in civil aviation and tourism. He added that the mutual abolition of visa requirements had given a long-term boost to the expansion of the aviation market.

Highlighting the significant market potential and development prospects of direct flights between Shanghai and Baku, Zhiqing expressed the airline's interest in jointly developing tourism ties between the two countries and increasing air passenger traffic. He also highly appreciated the efforts of the State Tourism Agency in this regard.

Extensive promotional activities are being carried out in China to raise awareness of Azerbaijan's tourism potential. These include participation in international tourism exhibitions and events in China, a series of promotional presentations in major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu, cooperation meetings with tourism industry representatives, familiarization trips for media representatives and bloggers, and year-round marketing campaigns on online platforms.

As part of these efforts, the promotion of Azerbaijan's tourism potential began in 2026 across Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo, WeChat, Douyin, RedNote, SKYE and Bilibili. Advertising campaigns promoting Azerbaijan as a tourist destination are also regularly placed on leading Chinese travel platforms such as CTRIP.com and FLIGGY.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board's official representative office in Beijing has been operating since May 29, 2026.

Under the Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and China on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports, signed on April 23, 2025, Chinese citizens can travel to Azerbaijan without visas.

Currently, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operates three direct flights per week between Baku and Beijing, while China Southern Airlines operates five direct flights per week between Baku and Urumqi.

In 2025, the number of Chinese citizens visiting Azerbaijan increased by 41.7% compared with 2024, reaching 63,500. In January–October 2026, the figure rose by a further 7% year-on-year to 61,001.