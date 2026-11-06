Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive new aid packages from Spain, Germany

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Spain will provide Ukraine with a new €437 million defense aid package, while Germany will prepare a winter support package to strengthen the country's energy resilience, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post summarizing the results of his recent foreign visits, Report informs.

Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv was also working to accelerate the delivery of missiles for Patriot air defence systems and IRIS-T systems, as well as equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

"In Madrid, Ukraine was represented at the Ibero-American Summit for the first time. Latin American countries had the opportunity to hear Ukraine's position directly and expressed their support, particularly regarding the provision of equipment essential for the operation of Ukraine's electricity grid," he wrote.

Ukrainian leader also provided an update on talks with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as his conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb the previous day.

He added that Ukraine was preparing further diplomatic steps and thanked everyone supporting the country.