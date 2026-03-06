Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 10:24
    Trump says he wants Iran's leadership structure gone

    US President Donald Trump indicated that he wants to see Iran's leadership structure fully removed and that he has some names in mind for a "good leader," Report informs via NBC News.

    "We want to go in and clean out everything," Trump told NBC News in a phone call. "We don't want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period.

    "We want them to have a good leader. We have some people who I think would do a good job," he added, declining to name anyone.

    Trump also said he is taking steps to make sure the people on his list make it through the war alive.

    "We are watching them, yeah," he said.

    Tramp bildirib ki, İranda rəhbərliyin tamamilə dəyişməsini istəyir
    Трамп заявил, что хочет полной смены руководства в Иране

