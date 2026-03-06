Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy
Domestic policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 13:33
Leyla Aliyeva visited the Baku Choreography Academy, accompanied by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Report informs.
During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with the academy's leadership, academic staff, and students. She was briefed on the academy's activities and toured its classrooms and training facilities.
The visit also featured an artistic program by the academy students, including performances of the "Waltz" from the ballet Sleeping Beauty and the Azerbaijani national dance "Gazaghi."
Latest News
14:26
Popsoi: Chisinau interested in co-op with Baku on gas, green energy suppliesForeign policy
14:25
Photo
Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in BakuDomestic policy
14:17
Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'Foreign policy
14:08
Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to ChisinauForeign policy
14:07
FM: Azerbaijan withdrawing entire diplomatic staff from IranForeign policy
14:04
Popsoi: Moldova condemns Iran's strikes on AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:02
Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treatyForeign policy
13:58
Bayramov thanks Moldova for assistance in evacuating citizens from UkraineForeign policy
13:54