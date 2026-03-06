Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy

    Domestic policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 13:33
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy

    Leyla Aliyeva visited the Baku Choreography Academy, accompanied by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Report informs.

    During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with the academy's leadership, academic staff, and students. She was briefed on the academy's activities and toured its classrooms and training facilities.

    The visit also featured an artistic program by the academy students, including performances of the "Waltz" from the ballet Sleeping Beauty and the Azerbaijani national dance "Gazaghi."

    Leyla Əliyeva Bakı Xoreoqrafiya Akademiyasının qonağı olub
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева посетила Бакинскую хореографическую академию

