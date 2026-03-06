Jeyhun Bayramov: 'Iran promised to investigate, we are awaiting results'

The Iranian side has promised a serious investigation into yesterday's drone attack on Nakhchivan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press briefing in Baku, together with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, Report informs.

"Yesterday, during a telephone conversation with the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, we seriously discussed this issue. The Iranian side promised to investigate the matter, and we are awaiting the results," he noted.

The minister added that the head of state had given relevant instructions in connection with the drone attack that occurred the previous day.

"Diplomatic steps have already been taken regarding this incident, a note of protest has been sent, and a telephone conversation took place with my counterpart. The investigation launched by the Iranian side is part of the overall process. Azerbaijan's security is under the strict control of the head of state," he emphasized.

On March 5, drones launched from Iran attacked targets in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan. One drone crashed into the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, and the second crashed near a school in Shakarabad village.

Four civilians were injured in the airport attack. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the Iranian actions a heinous terror attack. The president stated that Iranian officials must provide an explanation and apologize to the Azerbaijani side, and that those who committed this terror attack must be held criminally responsible.