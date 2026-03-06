Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Four arrested on suspicion of spying on Jewish community for Iran

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 13:15
    Four arrested on suspicion of spying on Jewish community for Iran

    Four men suspected of carrying out surveillance on the Jewish community have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, the Metropolitan Police has said, Report informs via Sky News.

    The investigation relates to surveillance of locations and individuals in the London area.

    Officers arrested one Iranian and three dual British/Iranian nationals, shortly after 1am in Barnet, Watford and Harrow on Friday.

    The men were arrested on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, contrary to section 3 of the National Security Act, 2023.

    The arrests were part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into suspected National Security Act offences.

    Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: "Today's arrests are part of a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.

    "We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us."

    Iran Israel arrest
    Londonda İranın xeyrinə casusluq işi üzrə dörd nəfər həbs edilib
    В Лондоне арестованы четверо мужчин по делу о шпионаже в пользу Ирана

    Latest News

    14:29

    Pakistan rules out talks with Afghanistan until cross-border attacks stop

    Other countries
    14:26

    Popsoi: Chisinau interested in co-op with Baku on gas, green energy supplies

    Foreign policy
    14:25
    Photo

    Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:17

    Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to Chisinau

    Foreign policy
    14:07

    FM: Azerbaijan withdrawing entire diplomatic staff from Iran

    Foreign policy
    14:04

    Popsoi: Moldova condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:02

    Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treaty

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    Bayramov thanks Moldova for assistance in evacuating citizens from Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed