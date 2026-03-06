Four arrested on suspicion of spying on Jewish community for Iran

Four men suspected of carrying out surveillance on the Jewish community have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, the Metropolitan Police has said, Report informs via Sky News.

The investigation relates to surveillance of locations and individuals in the London area.

Officers arrested one Iranian and three dual British/Iranian nationals, shortly after 1am in Barnet, Watford and Harrow on Friday.

The men were arrested on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, contrary to section 3 of the National Security Act, 2023.

The arrests were part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into suspected National Security Act offences.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: "Today's arrests are part of a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.

"We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us."