Red Crescent: Death toll in Iran exceeds 1,300 people
Region
- 06 March, 2026
- 13:26
The death toll in Iran as a result of US and Israeli strikes has reached 1,332, Report informs referring to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Iran responded by firing missiles at Israel. Furthermore, Iranian forces attacked several Middle Eastern countries where the US maintains military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. As a result of US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in his residence.
Latest News
14:29
Pakistan rules out talks with Afghanistan until cross-border attacks stopOther countries
14:26
Popsoi: Chisinau interested in co-op with Baku on gas, green energy suppliesForeign policy
14:25
Photo
Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in BakuDomestic policy
14:17
Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'Foreign policy
14:08
Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to ChisinauForeign policy
14:07
FM: Azerbaijan withdrawing entire diplomatic staff from IranForeign policy
14:04
Popsoi: Moldova condemns Iran's strikes on AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:02
Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treatyForeign policy
13:58