Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Red Crescent: Death toll in Iran exceeds 1,300 people

    Region
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 13:26
    Red Crescent: Death toll in Iran exceeds 1,300 people

    The death toll in Iran as a result of US and Israeli strikes has reached 1,332, Report informs referring to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Iran responded by firing missiles at Israel. Furthermore, Iranian forces attacked several Middle Eastern countries where the US maintains military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. As a result of US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in his residence.

    Red Crescent Society Iran death toll
    İranda ölənlərin sayı 1 300-ü keçib
    В Иране число погибших превысило 1 300 человек

    Latest News

    14:29

    Pakistan rules out talks with Afghanistan until cross-border attacks stop

    Other countries
    14:26

    Popsoi: Chisinau interested in co-op with Baku on gas, green energy supplies

    Foreign policy
    14:25
    Photo

    Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:17

    Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to Chisinau

    Foreign policy
    14:07

    FM: Azerbaijan withdrawing entire diplomatic staff from Iran

    Foreign policy
    14:04

    Popsoi: Moldova condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:02

    Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treaty

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    Bayramov thanks Moldova for assistance in evacuating citizens from Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed