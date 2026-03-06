On March 6, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan stated that he condemned Iran's military attack and terrorist acts against Azerbaijan, noted that in these difficult days the state and army of Pakistan stand with the state and army of Azerbaijan, and said that Azerbaijan can always rely on Pakistan. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Azerbaijani-Pakistani friendship and brotherhood will endure.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity shown. President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan will always defend the just cause of brotherly Pakistan. The head of state noted that Pakistan's strong condemnation of the terrorism committed by Iran against Azerbaijan once again reflects the Azerbaijani-Pakistani friendship.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasized that in both good and difficult times, the two countries always stand by each other and are ready to provide any mutual support.