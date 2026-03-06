Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ghanaian president on national holiday
- 06 March, 2026
- 13:13
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his Ghanaian counterpart John Dramani Mahama, Report informs.
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ghana – Independence Day.
I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to consistently develop relations between Azerbaijan and Ghana, as well as expand our cooperation.
On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Ghana everlasting peace and prosperity."
