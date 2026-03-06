Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ghanaian president on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 13:13
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ghanaian president on national holiday

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his Ghanaian counterpart John Dramani Mahama, Report informs.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ghana – Independence Day.

    I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to consistently develop relations between Azerbaijan and Ghana, as well as expand our cooperation.

    On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Ghana everlasting peace and prosperity."

    İlham Əliyev Qana Prezidentini milli bayramları münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Ганы по случаю национального праздника

