    Jeyhun Bayramov informs Moldovan counterpart about drone attack on Nakhchivan

• 06 March, 2026

    • 06 March, 2026
    Jeyhun Bayramov informs Moldovan counterpart about drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi had tête-à-tête and extended format meetings in Baku, Report informs.

    "The Ministers discussed ways & means for sustaining and expanding bilateral political dialogue, further developing cooperation in economy, energy, transport & humanitarian fields as well as coordinating joint endeavors within international organizations, including the United Nations & OSCE, among others," Azerbaijan's MFA said on X.

    Ministers also touched upon the evolving volatile security situation in the Middle East.

    Minister Bayramov expressed serious concern over the drone attacks launched by Iran against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5, 2026, which damaged civilian infrastructure, including an airport and a school and injured civilians.

    Minister Bayramov also briefed his Moldovan counterpart on the ongoing normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Naxçıvana dron hücumu ilə bağlı moldovalı həmkarını məlumatlandırıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Молдовы проводят встречу в расширенном составе - ОБНОВЛЕНО

