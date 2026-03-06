Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 13:34
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan, Moldova to hold political consultations in 2H26

    Azerbaijan and Moldova will hold their next political consultations in the second half of 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing in Baku with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, Report informs.

    According to the Azerbaijani foreign minister, relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova are based on a long-standing, sincere and open partnership. He noted the high level of political dialogue between the countries, as well as the warm relations between the leaders of the two states and their regular meetings.

    "We meet regularly and hold discussions at international events. Mutual visits are, of course, of particular importance," Bayramov emphasized.

    The minister stated that a political consultation format is in place between the two countries, with the next meeting scheduled for the second half of 2026.

    "Today, we also signed a document on holding consultations between the two countries for 2026-2027," the foreign minister noted.

    He added that during today's talks, the parties discussed all key areas of bilateral cooperation, including interaction on international platforms, regional security issues, and current global processes.

