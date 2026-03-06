Switzerland to participate in EU peacekeeping missions

The decision of the Swiss parliament to ease arms export rules is the right step, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said at the signing ceremony of the EU-Switzerland Joint Declaration on Strengthened Cooperation on Foreign and Security Policy, Report informs.

According to Kallas, this will support both Swiss industry and European security and for EU it is important that Swiss experts can also reach all member states.

The signed documents pertain to strengthening relations between the EU and Switzerland in the field of foreign policy and security, and to the confederation's participation in European Union crisis management operations.

Kallas thanked Switzerland for its support to Ukraine, including significant humanitarian aid, particularly in the energy sector. According to the EU's chief diplomat, it is clear that Russia does not want peace:

"That is why it is also important to support Ukraine and also pressure Russia. We must move forward with the €90 billion loan to Ukraine and also with our next sanctions package. And sanctions weaken Russia's ability to finance this war. And I also thank Switzerland for aligning with us," Kallas said.

In turn, Swiss Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis noted that, as the recent tensions in the Middle East have shown, no conflict today remains at the regional level.

"The tensions in the Middle East directly affect Europe - our security, our energy supply, our trade routes, and our economic stability. In this context, stable relations with our closest partner, the European Union, are of strategic importance for Switzerland," Cassis declared.

According to him, the signed framework agreement will facilitate Switzerland's participation in the EU's civilian and military peacekeeping missions:

"This agreement does not create any obligations. Switzerland will still decide on the issue of participation in each specific case on its own. In the event of the involvement of the Swiss Armed Forces, the final word will always rest with parliament," Cassis concluded.