    Belgian embassy in Baku strongly condemns Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan

    • 06 March, 2026
    • 10:31
    The Belgian Embassy in Baku condemned Iran's drone strikes on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan on March 5, Report informs.

    "Following the attacks in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Belgian Embassy expresses its full solidarity with Azerbaijan. We condemn these attacks, which endanger civilians and violate Azerbaijan's sovereignty and international law. We wish the victims a speedy recovery," the embassy wrote on X.

    On March 5, drones launched from Iranian territory attacked several facilities in the territory of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan. One of the drones struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while the second landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. As a result of the airport attack, four civilians were injured. Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilu was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. Azerbaijan stated that it reserves the right to a retaliatory strike.

