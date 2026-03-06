Serbian FM: Balkans could be pillar of stability in Europe

The Balkan region could become one of the pillars of development and stability in Europe, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić stated after meeting with Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Report informs.

Đurić emphasized that Serbia attaches great importance to the work of the Council of Europe: "Serbia fully shares the founding principles of the Council of Europe, the goals of cooperation on our continent, and the values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law."

The minister noted that Serbia's diplomatic initiatives and plans in the region were discussed during the meeting:

"Difficult times sometimes require bold steps. I am pleased to represent a country that is at the forefront of cooperation initiatives in the region. Our goal is to leave behind the problems of the 1980s and 1990s and guide the region toward the future. I am confident that our region can become one of the pillars of development and stability in Europe."

Đurić also informed the Secretary General and representatives of the Council of Europe about the situation of the Serbian population living in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as concerns regarding the functioning of the education and healthcare systems.

Alain Berset, in turn, stated that cooperation with Serbia is at a good level and that both sides are taking steps toward progress and possible integration into the European Union. He added that the Council of Europe must consider how to strengthen peace platforms and multilateralism in light of new global events.