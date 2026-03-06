Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Serbian FM: Balkans could be pillar of stability in Europe

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 10:18
    Serbian FM: Balkans could be pillar of stability in Europe

    The Balkan region could become one of the pillars of development and stability in Europe, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić stated after meeting with Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Report informs.

    Đurić emphasized that Serbia attaches great importance to the work of the Council of Europe: "Serbia fully shares the founding principles of the Council of Europe, the goals of cooperation on our continent, and the values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law."

    The minister noted that Serbia's diplomatic initiatives and plans in the region were discussed during the meeting:

    "Difficult times sometimes require bold steps. I am pleased to represent a country that is at the forefront of cooperation initiatives in the region. Our goal is to leave behind the problems of the 1980s and 1990s and guide the region toward the future. I am confident that our region can become one of the pillars of development and stability in Europe."

    Đurić also informed the Secretary General and representatives of the Council of Europe about the situation of the Serbian population living in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as concerns regarding the functioning of the education and healthcare systems.

    Alain Berset, in turn, stated that cooperation with Serbia is at a good level and that both sides are taking steps toward progress and possible integration into the European Union. He added that the Council of Europe must consider how to strengthen peace platforms and multilateralism in light of new global events.

    Council of Europe Serbia Alain Berset Balkans
    Serbiyanın XİN başçısı Balkanların Avropada sabitliyin sütunlarından biri ola biləcəyini düşünür
    Глава МИД Сербии считает, что Балканы могут стать оплотом стабильности в Европе

    Latest News

    11:20

    IDF completes 26th wave of attacks on southern suburbs of Beirut

    Other countries
    11:14

    Katz speaks on plans to prepare operation against Iran

    Other countries
    11:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire

    Energy
    11:00

    Hezbollah's fire array chief eliminated in Beirut

    Other countries
    10:54
    Photo

    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    10:53

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel

    Energy
    10:47

    Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry says 3 Iranian drones destroyed

    Other countries
    10:39

    Araghchi believes US failed to disrupt Iran's political system

    Region
    10:36

    Trump says major portion of Iran's missile potential gone

    Other countries
    All News Feed