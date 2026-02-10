Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan and US aim to boost trade and investment under partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 20:17
    Azerbaijan and US aim to boost trade and investment under partnership

    Azerbaijan and the United States intend to identify strategic opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investment, including through exploring the possibility of convening economic or trade dialogue platforms, according to the text of the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President J.D. Vance, Report informs.

    The document notes that the United States welcomes Azerbaijan's efforts to further integrate into the global economy and strengthen its role as an energy, trade, digital, financial, transport, and logistics hub in the Caspian region.

    The parties agreed to expand cooperation to develop bilateral and regional economic, trade, and investment engagement with active participation from the private sector.

    Baku and Washington also plan to exchange best practices and provide technical assistance in implementing new technologies, platforms, and business practices. They aim to promote partnerships in workforce training and the development of a qualified technology workforce, as well as encourage investment in cross-border and trans-Caspian digital connectivity.

    Cooperation is also envisaged at the intergovernmental level and through public-private partnerships to support joint research, development, commercialization, and protection of technologies, as well as voluntary technology transfer on mutually agreed terms within existing legal frameworks.

    Azerbaijan United States Vance's Azerbaijan visit Charter on Strategic Partnership
    Азербайджан и США намерены создать платформы экономического или торгового диалога

