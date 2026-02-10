Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Iran's top security official, Sultan of Oman mull results of talks with US

    Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has been received by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat on Tuesday, Report informs via Mehrnews.

    According to Omani local media, during the audience, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the Iranian-American negotiations and discussed ways to reach a balanced and fair agreement that serves the interests of both parties. "The discussions also underscored the importance of returning to the dialogue and negotiation table as a means to bridge differences and resolve disputes through peaceful means, in support of regional and international peace and security," said Mehrnews.

    The meeting took place within the framework of ongoing consultations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

    Larijani arrived in Muscat earlier on Tuesday, accompanying a senior delegation, as part of an official visit aimed at holding talks with Omani officials. His programme includes high-level meetings to discuss regional and international developments, as well as ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

