Ilham Aliyev and J.D. Vance delivering press statements

Charter: Washington to expand cooperation with Baku in humanitarian demining Foreign policy

Azerbaijan and US outline five key goals under Strategic Partnership Charter Foreign policy

Vance: Aliyev and Trump only leaders with good relations with both Türkiye and Israel Foreign policy

Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friend Foreign policy

Vance: Azerbaijani peacekeepers were among the last to leave Afghanistan Foreign policy

President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US open new chapter in defense equipment sales Foreign policy

Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan Other

Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operations Foreign policy