    President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 11:53
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, on March 6, Report informs.

    Expressing gratitude for the reception, Mihai Popșoi conveyed the greetings of Moldova's President Maia Sandu to President Ilham Aliyev.

    The head of state thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Maia Sandu. President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his meetings and discussions with Moldova's President within international organizations.

    Mihai Popșoi stated that Moldova strongly condemns the attacks carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles of Iran against Azerbaijan, emphasizing solidarity with the country on this issue. He wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

    The Deputy PM hailed the friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries, noting that Moldova always remembers and highly appreciates Azerbaijan"s support during difficult times.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the position expressed.

    During the conversation, the sides praised the fact that Azerbaijan and Moldova have consistently supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. They emphasized the development of bilateral relations, including the deepening of cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy, and other fields, and underlined the role of reciprocal visits at various levels in expanding ties. In this regard, confidence was expressed that Mihai Popșoi's visit would be successful.

    The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, the intensification of political dialogue, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Moldovanın Baş nazirinin müavinini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял вице-премьера Молдовы

