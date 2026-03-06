Azerbaijan, British company mull cooperation on critical infrastructure monitoring

Azerbaijan and the British company Palantir discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of national data integration, artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure monitoring, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

"As part of the visit to the UK, we held a meeting with representatives of the company Palantir. We also exchanged views on the development of local skills, knowledge transfer, and Azerbaijan's potential role in the implementation of Palantir platforms in Africa," the minister noted.