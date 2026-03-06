Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan, British company mull cooperation on critical infrastructure monitoring

    ICT
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 11:39
    Azerbaijan, British company mull cooperation on critical infrastructure monitoring

    Azerbaijan and the British company Palantir discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of national data integration, artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure monitoring, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

    "As part of the visit to the UK, we held a meeting with representatives of the company Palantir. We also exchanged views on the development of local skills, knowledge transfer, and Azerbaijan's potential role in the implementation of Palantir platforms in Africa," the minister noted.

    Rashad Nabiyev United Kingdom Palantir
    Azərbaycan və Britaniya şirkəti kritik infrastruktur monitorinqi üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан может сыграть роль во внедрении платформ Palantir в Африке

    Latest News

    12:49

    IOFS Director General meets with TURKPA Secretary General

    Foreign policy
    12:47

    Hungary calls Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan unacceptable security violation

    Foreign policy
    12:39

    Baku court sets March 18 trial in embassy terror plot case

    Incident
    12:32
    Photo

    CBA recommends Compulsory Insurance Bureau to expand tech infrastructure

    Finance
    12:23

    Red Crescent Society says over 3,600 civilian properties damaged in Iran

    Region
    12:15
    Photo

    Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Moldova ink consultation plan

    Foreign policy
    12:11

    Azerbaijan, US company discuss AI cooperation

    ICT
    12:02

    Bodies of Americans killed in Middle East to be returned to US tomorrow

    Other countries
    12:01

    Ukrainian MPs condemn Iran drone strike on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed