Azerbaijan and US agree to enhance regional connectivity via Middle Corridor

Azerbaijan and the United States have agreed to cooperate to develop regional connectivity with a focus on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor), according to the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President J.D. Vance in Baku, Report informs.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to work together to promote regional connectivity, with a focus on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor) by cooperation on land, maritime, and air transportation infrastructure development; energy and data connectivity, trade and transit facilitation; customs control and border crossing; international multi-modal logistics, and other related areas," the document states.

The charter says the parties recognize the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) as a multimodal connectivity project that will provide seamless links between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, benefiting international and domestic connectivity and unlocking the region's potential for global trade and transit in line with the Washington Peace Summit Declaration of August 8, 2025.

The parties plan to expand cooperation to stimulate economic growth and regional connectivity, with an emphasis on the development of the Middle Corridor in energy, transport, and digital infrastructure, including implementation of the TRIPP project and other initiatives.

"Recognizing the importance of regional connectivity, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to explore opportunities to mobilize public and private sector investment in the energy and transport sectors as well as digital infrastructure development. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America express their intention to cooperate in facilitating the transit of critical minerals via the Middle Corridor to global markets" the charter states.