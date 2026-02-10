Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan and US to expand energy cooperation in oil, gas, and power

    Energy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 20:34
    Azerbaijan and US to expand energy cooperation in oil, gas, and power

    Azerbaijan and the United States intend to expand energy cooperation in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors both bilaterally and through partnerships with third countries, according to the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President J.D. Vance, Report informs.

    The charter notes that Azerbaijan and the United States intend to work toward improving the business climate, and trade and investment flows to promote bilateral nomic relations while building upon the productive history of the Azerbaijan-US relationship, which has resulted in the implementation of such projects as the Contract of the Century, the Southern Gas Corridor, and benefited both sides and the broader region through close collaboration.

    "Acknowledging the Republic of Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a reliable partner in energy security, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand energy cooperation including in the oil, gas and electricity sectors bilaterally and through partnerships with third countries toward implementation of joint projects, such as interconnector projects, and diversifying supply routes," the document states.

    The charter also emphasizes that Azerbaijan and the United States intend to deepen civil nuclear cooperation.

    Charter on Strategic Partnership Vance's Azerbaijan visit Azerbaijan Southern Gas Corridor United States
    Xartiya: Azərbaycan və ABŞ neft-qaz və elektroenergetika sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirəcək
    Хартия: Азербайджан и США расширят сотрудничество в нефтегазовой сфере и электроэнергетике

    Latest News

    20:57

    Iran's top security official, Sultan of Oman mull results of talks with US

    Region
    20:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and US sign Charter on Strategic Partnership - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:47

    Torrential rain in Colombia kills 22, thousands displaced

    Other countries
    20:37
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President James David Vance deliver press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:34

    Azerbaijan and US to expand energy cooperation in oil, gas, and power

    Energy
    20:29

    Azerbaijan and US agree to enhance regional connectivity via Middle Corridor

    Other
    20:27

    US to support creation of AI data centers in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    20:22

    US Embassy: US business delegation's visit to Baku opens new opportunities for cooperation

    Business
    20:17

    Azerbaijan and US aim to boost trade and investment under partnership

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed