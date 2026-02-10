Azerbaijan and US to expand energy cooperation in oil, gas, and power

Azerbaijan and the United States intend to expand energy cooperation in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors both bilaterally and through partnerships with third countries, according to the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President J.D. Vance, Report informs.

The charter notes that Azerbaijan and the United States intend to work toward improving the business climate, and trade and investment flows to promote bilateral nomic relations while building upon the productive history of the Azerbaijan-US relationship, which has resulted in the implementation of such projects as the Contract of the Century, the Southern Gas Corridor, and benefited both sides and the broader region through close collaboration.

"Acknowledging the Republic of Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a reliable partner in energy security, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand energy cooperation including in the oil, gas and electricity sectors bilaterally and through partnerships with third countries toward implementation of joint projects, such as interconnector projects, and diversifying supply routes," the document states.

The charter also emphasizes that Azerbaijan and the United States intend to deepen civil nuclear cooperation.