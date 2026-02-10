Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    US to support creation of AI data centers in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 20:27
    US to support creation of AI data centers in Azerbaijan

    The US intends to promote cooperation with Azerbaijan in the space industry and investment in digital infrastructure, including the creation of artificial intelligence data centers in the country with private sector participation, reads the Strategic Partnership Charter signed today by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance, Report informs.

    The document envisages expanded cooperation in developing partnerships on artificial intelligence. The parties also intend to support projects in the space sector and attract investment in the digital ecosystem.

    Furthermore, drawing on international best practices, Baku and Washington plan to explore the possibility of creating specialized support mechanisms. These include joint research funding instruments, innovation bridges, and industry initiatives in cybersecurity and AI.

    Such steps are expected to help attract private venture capital, reduce the risks of early-stage technological development, and accelerate the commercialization of developments.

    US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter artificial intelligence Ilham Aliyev
    ABŞ Azərbaycanda süni intellekt məlumat emal mərkəzlərinin yaradılmasını dəstəkləyəcək
    США поддержат создание в Азербайджане центров обработки данных ИИ

    Latest News

    20:57

    Iran's top security official, Sultan of Oman mull results of talks with US

    Region
    20:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and US sign Charter on Strategic Partnership - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:47

    Torrential rain in Colombia kills 22, thousands displaced

    Other countries
    20:37
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President James David Vance deliver press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:34

    Azerbaijan and US to expand energy cooperation in oil, gas, and power

    Energy
    20:29

    Azerbaijan and US agree to enhance regional connectivity via Middle Corridor

    Other
    20:27

    US to support creation of AI data centers in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    20:22

    US Embassy: US business delegation's visit to Baku opens new opportunities for cooperation

    Business
    20:17

    Azerbaijan and US aim to boost trade and investment under partnership

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed