US to support creation of AI data centers in Azerbaijan

The US intends to promote cooperation with Azerbaijan in the space industry and investment in digital infrastructure, including the creation of artificial intelligence data centers in the country with private sector participation, reads the Strategic Partnership Charter signed today by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance, Report informs.

The document envisages expanded cooperation in developing partnerships on artificial intelligence. The parties also intend to support projects in the space sector and attract investment in the digital ecosystem.

Furthermore, drawing on international best practices, Baku and Washington plan to explore the possibility of creating specialized support mechanisms. These include joint research funding instruments, innovation bridges, and industry initiatives in cybersecurity and AI.

Such steps are expected to help attract private venture capital, reduce the risks of early-stage technological development, and accelerate the commercialization of developments.