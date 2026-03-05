Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Turkish general: Drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan shows crisis of decision-making in Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 17:15
    Turkish general: Drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan shows crisis of decision-making in Iran

    The drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan demonstrates that Iran's leadership has lost the ability to act rationally, head of Türkiye's Geopolitical Forecast Institute, retired Major General Güray Alpar, told Report.

    He called Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan, which supports Iran, unforgivable: "We strongly condemn Iran's attack on Azerbaijan and neighboring countries. Iran must stop these attacks. A similar attempt was made against Türkiye, and an official protest was lodged in this regard. The logic of 'if Iran is sinking, let its neighboring countries sink too' is flawed."

    According to Alpar, such actions by Iran are tantamount to a declaration of self-destruction: "What will be Iran's fate if it turns everyone against itself?! These senseless steps make it clear that the Iranian leadership has completely lost all common sense. It seems as if this state is seeking to declare its own collapse. Therefore, such Iranian missile or drone attacks on neighboring countries are the wrong approach, and we condemn them."

    The Turkish general also emphasized that if there are groups within Iran seeking to harm the country, the government must take immediate action: "Iran must act with extreme caution at this time. The government must issue clear instructions on this matter."

