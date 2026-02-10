Azerbaijan and US sign Strategic Partnership Charter
Foreign policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:12
A Strategic Partnership Charter between Azerbaijan and the United States was signed on February 10, Report informs.
The "Strategic Partnership Charter between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America" was signed by President Ilham Aliyev from the Azerbaijani side and by US Vice President JD Vance from the US side.
