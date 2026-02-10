US, Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation in military-technical sphere

The US intends to expand defense and military-technical cooperation with Azerbaijan, reads the Charter, signed today by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance, Report informs.

In this regard, the parties intend to:

- expand the scope of defense and military-technical cooperation, including the supply of defense products;

- expand existing cooperation in the fight against terrorism, given their shared commitment to countering this threat;

- cooperate to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and protect critical infrastructure.

The document notes that peace in the South Caucasus region is in the shared interests of Baku and Washington, and security cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US benefits both countries, as well as the entire region.

The Charter also commends Azerbaijan's participation in peacekeeping operations.

The US highly values Azerbaijan's contributions to international peacekeeping efforts, in which Azerbaijani service members have served alongside the US military and coalition partners to enhance international and regional security, the document states.