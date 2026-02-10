Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    US Embassy: US business delegation's visit to Baku opens new opportunities for cooperation

    Business
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 20:22
    US Embassy: US business delegation's visit to Baku opens new opportunities for cooperation

    The US Chamber of Commerce has completed its first-ever business mission to Azerbaijan. Organized in partnership with the US Department of Commerce, the mission included several sectoral roundtables and policy dialogues, including with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs referring to the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    "This inaugural business mission opens new channels for dialogue between the U.S. private sector and the government and business leaders of Azerbaijan. Over the past two days, we discussed economic priorities, the investment climate, and long-term partnerships in key sectors such as energy, the digital economy, transportation, and defense," said Khush Choksy, Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, who led the delegation.

    "This historic visit by 30 leading American companies marks a significant milestone in the US-Azerbaijan relationship and another step toward realizing President Donald Trump's vision for sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. Today, Vice President Vance and President Aliyev signed the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter. Working with the companies in this delegation, our strategic partnership will advance collaboration in key, promising sectors, benefiting both countries," said Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    Cristina Doros, Visa's Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeast Europe, stated that the company is proud to support this important business mission and the growing digital payments ecosystem in Azerbaijan. Visa is firmly committed to driving innovation, financial inclusion, and secure cashless solutions that empower businesses and advance the country's economic transformation.

    US Embassy visa US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter
    ABŞ Səfirliyi: Biznes nümayəndə heyətinin Bakıya səfəri əməkdaşlıq üçün yeni imkanlar açır
    Посольство: Визит бизнес-делегации США в Баку открывает новые возможности для сотрудничества

    Latest News

    20:57

    Iran's top security official, Sultan of Oman mull results of talks with US

    Region
    20:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and US sign Charter on Strategic Partnership - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:47

    Torrential rain in Colombia kills 22, thousands displaced

    Other countries
    20:37
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President James David Vance deliver press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:34

    Azerbaijan and US to expand energy cooperation in oil, gas, and power

    Energy
    20:29

    Azerbaijan and US agree to enhance regional connectivity via Middle Corridor

    Other
    20:27

    US to support creation of AI data centers in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    20:22

    US Embassy: US business delegation's visit to Baku opens new opportunities for cooperation

    Business
    20:17

    Azerbaijan and US aim to boost trade and investment under partnership

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed