US Embassy: US business delegation's visit to Baku opens new opportunities for cooperation

The US Chamber of Commerce has completed its first-ever business mission to Azerbaijan. Organized in partnership with the US Department of Commerce, the mission included several sectoral roundtables and policy dialogues, including with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs referring to the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"This inaugural business mission opens new channels for dialogue between the U.S. private sector and the government and business leaders of Azerbaijan. Over the past two days, we discussed economic priorities, the investment climate, and long-term partnerships in key sectors such as energy, the digital economy, transportation, and defense," said Khush Choksy, Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, who led the delegation.

"This historic visit by 30 leading American companies marks a significant milestone in the US-Azerbaijan relationship and another step toward realizing President Donald Trump's vision for sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. Today, Vice President Vance and President Aliyev signed the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter. Working with the companies in this delegation, our strategic partnership will advance collaboration in key, promising sectors, benefiting both countries," said Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Cristina Doros, Visa's Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeast Europe, stated that the company is proud to support this important business mission and the growing digital payments ecosystem in Azerbaijan. Visa is firmly committed to driving innovation, financial inclusion, and secure cashless solutions that empower businesses and advance the country's economic transformation.