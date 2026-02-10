Azerbaijan and US to form joint working groups under strategic partnership

Azerbaijan and the United States will create joint working groups in various areas of cooperation under the strategic partnership framework, according to the text of the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President J.D. Vance, Report informs.

Key areas of cooperation include economy and trade, energy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and digital development, as well as security and defense.

Within three months of signing the charter, the relevant working groups are expected to identify a list of projects and develop roadmaps for their implementation.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to meet regularly, at least once in a year within the framework of the present Charter and may create other dialogue platforms as necessary and mutually determined for the implementation of their partnership," the document states.