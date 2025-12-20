Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.12.2025)
Finance
- 20 December, 2025
- 09:32
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
60.47
|
0.65
|
- 14.17
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
56.52
|
0.52
|
- 15.20
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,387.30
|
22.80
|
1,746.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,134.89
|
183.04
|
5,590.67
|
S&P 500
|
6,834.50
|
59.74
|
952.87
|
Nasdaq
|
23,307.62
|
301.26
|
3,996.83
|
Nikkei
|
49,507.21
|
505.71
|
9,612.67
|
Dax
|
24,288.40
|
88.90
|
4,379.26
|
FTSE 100
|
9,897.42
|
59.65
|
1,724.40
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,151.38
|
0.74
|
770.64
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,890.45
|
14.08
|
538.69
|
Bist 100
|
11,341.90
|
6.85
|
1,511.34
|
RTS
|
1,070.50
|
- 13.19
|
177.28
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
0.0000
|
- 1.1710
|
- 1.0354
|
USD/GBP
|
0.0000
|
- 1.3379
|
- 1.2516
|
JPY/USD
|
157.7500
|
2.2000
|
0.5500
|
RUB/USD
|
80.5000
|
0.4900
|
- 33.0200
|
TRY/USD
|
42.7660
|
0.0300
|
7.4060
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0411
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2589
Latest News
10:48
US says looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as 'valued strategic partner'Foreign policy
10:40
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 161Other countries
10:21
Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expectedOther countries
09:57
EU warns it could suspend Georgia's visa-free travelRegion
09:32
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.12.2025)Finance
09:29
Azeri Light crude rises to $64.25 per barrelEnergy
09:22
Pentagon chief announces start of counter-terrorism operation in SyriaOther countries
09:08
Iran executes man convicted of spying for IsraelRegion
09:02
Photo