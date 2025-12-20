Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 09:32
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    60.47

    0.65

    - 14.17

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    56.52

    0.52

    - 15.20

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,387.30

    22.80

    1,746.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,134.89

    183.04

    5,590.67

    S&P 500

    6,834.50

    59.74

    952.87

    Nasdaq

    23,307.62

    301.26

    3,996.83

    Nikkei

    49,507.21

    505.71

    9,612.67

    Dax

    24,288.40

    88.90

    4,379.26

    FTSE 100

    9,897.42

    59.65

    1,724.40

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,151.38

    0.74

    770.64

    Shanghai Composite

    3,890.45

    14.08

    538.69

    Bist 100

    11,341.90

    6.85

    1,511.34

    RTS

    1,070.50

    - 13.19

    177.28

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    0.0000

    - 1.1710

    - 1.0354

    USD/GBP

    0.0000

    - 1.3379

    - 1.2516

    JPY/USD

    157.7500

    2.2000

    0.5500

    RUB/USD

    80.5000

    0.4900

    - 33.0200

    TRY/USD

    42.7660

    0.0300

    7.4060

    CNY/USD

    7.0411

    0.0000

    - 0.2589
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (20.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (20.12.2025)

