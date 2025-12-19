Books highlighting Azerbaijan's victory in Patriotic War presented in Ankara

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    A presentation of the books "Decisive Leader Making Miracles" and "The Subtle Power of a Victorious Commander", dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, took place in Ankara.

    According to the Turkish bureau of Report, the event was jointly organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation, and Solidarity Foundation (TADIV), and Ankara University.

    The presentation, held at Ankara University, was attended by Shamil Ayrım, Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group; Fuzuli Majidli, Advisor at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye; authors Zarifa Guliyeva and Aygul Mammadova; professors and students of Ankara University; and media representatives.

    A film about Azerbaijan"s victory, national leader Heydar Aliyev, and President Ilham Aliyev was screened during the event.

    The program concluded with the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan.

    Ankarada Azərbaycanın Zəfərindən bəhs edən iki kitabın təqdimatı keçirilib
    В Анкаре состоялась презентация книг о победе Азербайджана в Отечественной войне

