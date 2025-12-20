Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan chairs Geneva talks on institutionalizing Caspian Sea convention

    Foreign policy
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 09:02
    Azerbaijan chairs Geneva talks on institutionalizing Caspian Sea convention

    Talks on the institutionalization of the Caspian Sea environmental convention were held in Geneva on December 18–19 under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

    According to Report, the meeting brought together a special working group set up by the environment ministers of the Caspian littoral states to draft documents for the establishment of a permanent Secretariat of the Framework Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea.

    Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the talks were organized by the European Regional Office of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), which is currently acting as the convention's interim secretariat. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan took part.

    Azerbaijan's delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.

    Discussions focused on the conceptual framework for setting up the Secretariat, with participants also exchanging views on possible institutional arrangements of its location within the Caspian Sea region.

    The interim secretariat briefed delegates on progress in drafting an action plan addressing changes in the Caspian Sea's water level.

    AzerbaijaniMFA Geneva Caspian Sea
    Photo
    Cenevrədə Xəzər dənizi ilə bağlı yaradılmış xüsusi qrupun ikinci iclası keçirilib
    Photo
    Под председательством Азербайджана в Женеве обсуждена институционализация Каспийской конвенции

    Latest News

    09:08

    Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

    Region
    09:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijan chairs Geneva talks on institutionalizing Caspian Sea convention

    Foreign policy
    20:57
    Photo

    Court proceedings against Armenian citizens continue with final statements from accused

    Incident
    20:48
    Photo

    Books highlighting Azerbaijan's victory in Patriotic War presented in Ankara

    Foreign policy
    20:36

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    20:16

    Azerbaijan, US hold first meeting of Working Group to develop Charter on Strategic Partnership

    Foreign policy
    20:05
    Photo

    AnewZ's documentary about Vardanyan screened in Baku

    Media
    19:55

    AnewZ Director: Film on Vardanyan features interviews with respondents from Armenia

    Media
    19:46

    Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed