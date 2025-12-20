Azerbaijan chairs Geneva talks on institutionalizing Caspian Sea convention

Talks on the institutionalization of the Caspian Sea environmental convention were held in Geneva on December 18–19 under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

According to Report, the meeting brought together a special working group set up by the environment ministers of the Caspian littoral states to draft documents for the establishment of a permanent Secretariat of the Framework Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the talks were organized by the European Regional Office of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), which is currently acting as the convention's interim secretariat. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan took part.

Azerbaijan's delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.

Discussions focused on the conceptual framework for setting up the Secretariat, with participants also exchanging views on possible institutional arrangements of its location within the Caspian Sea region.

The interim secretariat briefed delegates on progress in drafting an action plan addressing changes in the Caspian Sea's water level.